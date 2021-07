CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is adding to its series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. Two walk-in clinics offering first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are scheduled for next week: from 4 to 6 p.m. July 21 at the Edwards Fire Department, 115 New St.; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at the Ogdensburg Farmers’ Craft and Art Market, 2321 Ford St.