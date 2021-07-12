Letter: Why is it so expensive to upgrade the old DMV system?

Thank you Ledger Dispatch for printing info on Amador water rates. I recently moved to Sutter Creek from Monterey, CA. Reading the articles, I thought back to Monterey when we learned we were paying more for water than anywhere in the country. In 2020, I was paying about $75 per month for water in Monterey from a for-profit water provider and those were the highest rates anywhere in the country. Right now, rates in Sutter Creek aren’t much less than what I was paying and they – the (Amador) Water Agency – says they have to double them!