Letter: Why is it so expensive to upgrade the old DMV system?
Regarding "Running out of time: New law to crack down on driving with expired temp tags" (July 6): The article mentioned an estimate of $50 million to $100 million to overhaul the Missouri Division of Motor Vehicles system and solve the temporary tag problem. It’s not like we would be reinventing the wheel. Many states, including Illinois, already have a system. I just can’t comprehend how this could possibly cost so much.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0