Conway, SC

Barry Gregory French, 82, formerly of Russell

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, South Carolina (WWNY) - Barry Gregory French, age 82 of Conway, SC passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Conway Medical Center. Born February 24, 1939 in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Leon and Olive French. Mr. French was a 1956 graduate of Edwards Central High School and received his BS Degree from St. Lawrence University and a MS Degree from SUNY, Potsdam. He taught math in Russell, NY then moved to Gouverneur, NY, where he taught until his retirement in 1997. He coached girls’ JV soccer for eight years and JV girls’ basketball for eleven years. He, along with Rick Mace, were responsible for starting the successful girls program at Gouverneur. Over the years, he was known as “Pa French”. Barry and his wife Lynne lived at Sylvia Lake, NY before moving to Conway, SC.

