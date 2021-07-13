Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

7-13-21 lieutenant governor barnes receives college diploma

 15 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes quietly received his diploma from Alabama A&M University in May 2020, 12 years after he attended classes there. Barnes came under criticism two years ago for saying that he had a degree even though he had not yet fulfilled all the requirements to receive one. The Barnes campaign provided a copy of his year-old diploma Monday. Barnes is expected to join next year’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

