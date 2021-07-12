Cancel
Kansas Athletics Names Booker Deputy AD for External Affairs and Revenue Generation; Promotes Corcoran and Pierce II

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas graduate Jason Booker has been hired as Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today. Booker will begin in his role immediately. Goff also announced Nicole Corcoran has been promoted to Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being (Senior Woman Administrator). Additionally, in an effort to increase Kansas Athletics’ efforts on diversity and inclusion, Paul Pierce II will begin a newly created position as Associate Athletics Director for Inclusive Excellence.

