7-13-21 man convicted in fdl county methamphetamine case

A man has been convicted in a Fond du Lac County methamphetamine case. Following a three day trial, a Fond du lac jury found Tony Weaver guilty on nine counts including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, eluding a traffic officer, felony bail jumping, and numerous other charges. The street value of the methamphetamine is estimated to be approximately $43,000. “This was a significant law enforcement investigation that went across state lines and involved law enforcement agencies from the Fox Valley down to the Kenosha area, including local drug task forces,” District Attorney Eric Toney said. “Their dedicated work has made our entire region safer through the arrest and conviction of Tony Weaver, a significant drug dealer.” Weaver was arrested in April 2019 following a traffic stop and police found 439 grams of methamphetamine near his vehicle. The traffic stop came after a nearly yearlong multijurisdictional investigation into methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine trafficking in the Fox Valley in which Weaver was a target of the investigation. Weaver faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced.