Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Christina Haack Talks Smoking "Life-Changing" Toad Venom

Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya Talks Playing Modernized Lola Bunny on "Space Jam" Yvonne Strahovski: "Yeah, I'm Pregnant!" Kardashians vs. Jenners in Their Own Olympic Games?!

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Toad#Olympics#Space Jam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Christina Haack Says She Rid Herself of Years of Anxiety Before Meeting Her New Boyfriend

Love is in the air for real estate phenom Christina Haack. Shortly after news broke that Haack and Austin, Texas-based realtor Joshua Hall are reportedly dating, she shared a sentimental post about her relationship with Hall on Instagram. The Christina on the Coast star revealed that she met Hall when she was working with a spiritual coach and was no longer "in a state of fear or fight-or-flight."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Christina Haack appears to address past relationships in post about new boyfriend

Christina Haack had some strong words in a new Instagram post about her relationship that also appears to address her past romances. Haack, who announced her separation from ex-husband Ant Anstead last September, shared the fiery message Wednesday alongside a photo of herself and her new boyfriend, Josh. The couple made their relationship public earlier this month.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Divide Assets Following Divorce: Who Keeps What?

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have divided their assets following the couple's divorce finalization, and we now know a little about who gets to keep what. According to Entertainment Tonight, legal documents revealed that Haack will keep five of the couple's jointly-owned properties: four in California and one in Tennessee. She will also keep two vehicles: a Bently and a Range Rover.
CelebritiesPeople

Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Joshua Hall Joins Family Beach Day: 'All My Babes,' She Says

Christina Haack and her new boyfriend Joshua Hall have been hitting the beach with her family!. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few snaps of her and Hall — the Austin-based Realtor whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating earlier this month — hanging out at the beach with her three kids: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Daniel Mickelson’s Sister Vows To Bring Late Star’s ‘Smile Around The World’ After His Death

Meredith Mickelson is determined to honor the legacy of her late brother, Daniel Mickelson, who died on July 4 at age 23. See the kind words that Meredith shared. Late actor and model Daniel Mickelson‘s legacy will live on beyond his tragic death thanks to his sister, Meredith Mickelson. On July 6, just a day after announcing that Daniel died at age 23, Meredith, 22, posted a black-and-white photo on her Instagram Stories of the siblings all smiles together and shared some kind words about her big brother. “I promise to bring your smile around the world and pour your love into every person in my life. I miss you,” Meredith wrote on the post.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Racy Comment On Travis Barker’s Photo As They Enjoy Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian made a bold (and slightly naughty) statement on her boyfriend Travis Barker’s latest Instagram snapshot of the happy couple together. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has no problem letting everyone know just how attracted she is to boyfriend Travis Barker, 45. After the couple enjoyed yet another PDA-filled date night, which the Blink-182 drummer documented on Instagram on Monday, July 12, Kourtney left quite the risqué comment on her beau’s post. In the photos, both stars donned matching sparkly fang teeth while holding hands and walking through a hallway together. Kourtney was dressed in a silver plunging top and a black mini skirt, while Travis wore a white tank top and black pants.
Malibu, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Crop Top While Meeting Up With Caitlyn Jenner Amidst Dad’s Governor Run

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a plain crop top, while Caitlyn found time away from the campaign trail to get dinner with her daughter. Kendall Jenner, 25, looked fabulous when she grabbed dinner with her dad Caitlyn Jenner, 71, at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Malibu on Sunday evening. Kendall rocked a tight, white crop top that showed off her midriff. She also sported a pair of black jeans, a brown belt and black boots. She also draped a beige and black patterned sweater over her shoulders for the outing. Meanwhile, Caitlyn, who’s running for governor in California as a Republican, wore a long brown sweater and orange capri-pants.
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Haack Reveals 'Things Not Working out' Following Reported Argument With Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack isn't taking on any shame for "things not working out" amid reported tension with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram Wednesday, calling him her "ride or die" at the start of a telling caption. Turning off the comments for her post, Haack assured fans that "no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."

Comments / 0

Community Policy