Hawai‘i Governor David Ige and the state’s lawmakers are still ironing out the kinks in the state’s new biannual budget after Ige vetoed 26 budget-related bills and line items. But buried deep on page 1133 of the legislative budget worksheet was a provision untouched by the vetoing frenzy: the removal of University of Hawai‘i faculty position number 86231, a job that, until the beginning of this month, was filled by cancer researcher Carl-Wilhelm Vogel.