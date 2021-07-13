SEE IT: Stanley Cup gets massive dent during Tampa's celebration

The Tampa Bay Lightning, like any victorious team in the NHL, had to battle through most countless injuries in the postseason. Tuesday at his end-of-season press availability, GM Julien BriseBois gave some updates on the health of his players. First and foremost was Victor Hedman, who tore his meniscus on March 30 and will get surgery to repair it Tuesday. The Norris finalist is expected to be out just two to four weeks, meaning he is not in danger of missing next season.