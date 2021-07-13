Cancel
SEE IT: Stanley Cup gets massive dent during Tampa's celebration

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot even the Capitals could inflict this much damage on poor Lord Stanley's Cup during their title party around the city in 2018. Year two, following Tampa Bay's repeat has been double the amount of rambunctious celebrations for the Lightning, who won without fans in the Toronto bubble last season. Completing the back-to-back championship bid following a truncated offseason and an aggressive season schedule calls for even more of a celebration.

NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Signing Zach Parise After Buyout Seems Too Obvious

Before acquiring JG Pageau at the 2020 trade deadline, the New York Islanders were very close to swapping Andrew Ladd for Zach Parise. Now, almost two years later a potential reunion once again seems likely, allow me to explain. After the Stanley Cup came to a close, a buyout window...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers

Dan Kingerski for Vegas Hockey NOW: Vegas will not lose a player to the Seattle Kraken for the expansion draft. That is not necessarily all that good of a thing. Vegas is right up and over the salary cap of $81.5 million. This makes Vegas ponder at least one tough...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLfox13news.com

Lightning national anthem singer likely exposed to COVID-19 during Stanley Cup celebration, husband says

TAMPA, Fla. - It's a voice that Lightning fans have come to know and love. Recently, there is not as much air behind it as there normally is as retired Air Force sergeant Sonya Bryson-Kirksey – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago – continues to battle COVID-19. Because of the immunocompromised disease, she will remain hospitalized for at least two weeks as a precaution.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLNew York Post

Fans upset with Andrei Vasilevskiy’s equipment in NHL’s dumbest controversy

Perhaps this is a case of the camera adding 10 pounds. After winning the Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay Lightening goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was baselessly accused by fans on Twitter of not complying to NHL rules because of how he looked in a photo next to Canadiens goalie Carey Price. They mocked Vasilevskiy, the Conn Smythe winner, for what they believe are oversized pads that made him look gargantuan.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning reveal litany of playoff injuries

The Tampa Bay Lightning, like any victorious team in the NHL, had to battle through most countless injuries in the postseason. Tuesday at his end-of-season press availability, GM Julien BriseBois gave some updates on the health of his players. First and foremost was Victor Hedman, who tore his meniscus on March 30 and will get surgery to repair it Tuesday. The Norris finalist is expected to be out just two to four weeks, meaning he is not in danger of missing next season.
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov trolls haters with '$18 million over the cap' t-shirt

Nikita Kucherov is having the time of his life after winning his second consecutive Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 28-year-old recently landed an endorsement deal with Bud Light after a shirtless press conference in which he chugged a couple of beers, called out the Montreal Canadiens fan base and took a shot at Marc-Andre Fleury for winning the Vezina over teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch takes over No. 1 spot

Several positions, including the No. 1 spot, see a change in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Kyle Busch carries his hot streak to the No. 1 spot, replacing Kyle Larson in this week’s rankings. Kurt Busch has gone from not being in the top 10 two weeks ago...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning have the Stanley Cup again, but now they have a problem

TAMPA — Think of the team as a masterpiece, for that is as fitting a description as any. The Lightning were built to win high-scoring games, and they were built to win 1-0. They could be flashy and they could be brutal. They have won more regular-season games than any team in the NHL in the past seven seasons and more postseason games, too.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Report suggests Detroit Red Wings have interest in top NHL free agent

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season. But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)

