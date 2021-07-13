SEE IT: Stanley Cup gets massive dent during Tampa's celebration
Not even the Capitals could inflict this much damage on poor Lord Stanley's Cup during their title party around the city in 2018. Year two, following Tampa Bay's repeat has been double the amount of rambunctious celebrations for the Lightning, who won without fans in the Toronto bubble last season. Completing the back-to-back championship bid following a truncated offseason and an aggressive season schedule calls for even more of a celebration.www.nbcsports.com
