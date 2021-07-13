Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

COVID-19 outbreak reported after Ohio church retreat

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOlJg_0aux4MMl00

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Local health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended a church retreat in Ohio several weeks ago.

Dayton and Montgomery County public health officials said more than 800 people attended the Baptist Church retreat at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg from June 27 to July 3. The retreat included attendees and churches from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

Officials said at least 30 cases among attendees living in Ohio and Kentucky have been identified so far.

Health officials said camp and event organizers haven’t provided contact information for attendees, so authorities are asking anyone who may have attended to contact them or their local health department.

The outbreak demonstrates that the COVID-19 virus is still circulating and continues to make people sick, said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director for Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

Comments / 4

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miamisburg, OH
Coronavirus
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Miamisburg, OH
State
Indiana State
Miamisburg, OH
Society
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Dayton, OH
Health
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Montgomery County, OH
Society
Dayton, OH
Coronavirus
Miamisburg, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Outbreak#Ap#Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Religion
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy