Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil rises nearly 2% as investors size up tight market

By Stephanie Kelly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHImi_0aux4LU200
A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained almost 2% on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency said the market should expect tighter supply for now due to disagreements among major producers over how much additional crude to ship worldwide.

The market has been generally stronger as demand has rebounded and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have held millions of barrels of supply from the market. OPEC+, as the group is known, was expected to boost supply, but discussions broke off without an agreement.

Brent crude rose $1.33, or 1.8%, to settle at $76.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.15, or 1.6%, to settle at $75.25 a barrel.

The Paris-based IEA said global storage drawdowns in the third quarter were set to be the biggest in at least a decade, citing early June stock draws from the United States, Europe and Japan. read more

"You’re still not going to have enough crude oil on the market to avoid a supply deficit by the end of the year. That was definitely a tailwind for the market," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Oil prices will be volatile, IEA said, until differences are resolved among members of OPEC+. The group has been unwinding record output curbs agreed last year to cope with the pandemic. But a dispute over policy between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates put plans to pump more oil on hold.

Nuclear talks between world powers and Iran are not likely to resume until after the Islamic Republic installs its new president next month, restricting another potential source of supply.

U.S. crude inventories are expected to have dropped 4.4 million barrels last week, after seven consecutive weeks of inventory drawdowns in the world's largest crude consumer. read more

The U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after the data. A stronger U.S. dollar makes oil more expensive in other currencies. (.DXY)

In addition, coronavirus infections are surging in some parts of the world, which could sap demand if outbreaks become more pronounced. read more

The World Health Organization warned the Delta COVID-19 variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough doses of vaccine to secure their health workers. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Europe#Iea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Rise with Tight Supply Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest in a week amid expectations that recovering demand from the U.S. to India and Europe will further tighten global crude markets. Futures in New York climbed 2.3% on Thursday after posting the biggest gain in three months on Wednesday. Gasoline demand is essentially back to normal in many of the biggest oil-consuming countries, with road traffic data showing a similar trend. Plus, over the past two weeks, Europe’s air traffic came close to two-thirds of flights as the same period in 2019.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold steady

The fast money FOMO gnomes were out in force once again in oil markets overnight, pushing prices higher despite nothing really materially changing in the world overnight. Gone is the “delta-dismay” of Monday’s speculative-long capitulation, and in with the fear of missing out on the next rally. As I have stated previously, I felt any sell-off would be short in duration, but I will admit oil’s comeback has surprised me and highlights that tail-chasing fast money is what is driving oil prices right now.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices post highest settlement in more than a week

Oil futures rise for a third straight session on Thursday, erasing a Monday rout to turn higher for the week, as traders shake off concerns about the impact on demand of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and a rise in U.S. crude inventories in the latest week.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil up $1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S....
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as investors digest earnings, data; Vodafone up 2%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Friday, as investors digested economic data and corporate earnings from across the continent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished 1.1% higher, with autos jumping 2.6% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses closed in positive territory. July's flash PMI (purchasing managers'...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

U.S. Number 1 Producer of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The oil and gas industry in the U.S. produced the most petroleum and natural gas than in any other country during 2020, easily outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, crude oil exports from the U.S. reached a record high last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Department of...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher Again

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session with traders betting on hopes demand for energy will see a significant increase in coming months. After plunging around 7% on Monday amid rising concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
Trafficsanantoniopost.com

Oil prices rise amid supply concerns

NEW YORK, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Friday amid concerns over tightening supplies. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 16 cents to settle at 72.07 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 31 cents to close at 74.10 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher for the session and week

Oil futures edged higher on Friday, with prices shaking off a steep loss on Monday to end the week with a gain. Oil prices had plunged in the early part of the week on "concerns that rising global delta variant infection rates could undermine the economic rebound," or slow it down, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. These worries haven't gone away, but even with the new OPEC+ agreement to raise output, there are still "residual concerns" that the market "could see supply struggle to keep up with demand, hence the recovery in prices heading into the weekend," he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery tacked on 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $72.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract prices rose 0.7%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Rig count rises by 7 as crude prices rebound

The number of drilling rigs operating in the U.S. jumped by seven this week as crude prices recovered their losses from earlier in the week. Drillers added six rigs in Texas and one rig in Oklahoma, raising the nation’s count to 491, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 251 rigs in operation as the global pandemic slashed crude demand.
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices rise, building on prior session's gains

NEW YORK, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Thursday, following a pronounced rally in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 1.61 U.S. dollars, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 71.91 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.56 dollars, or about 2.2 percent, to close at 73.79 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Industryspglobal.com

Dow sees continued chemical demand growth: CFO

Dow again considering adding 600,000 mt/year of new PE capacity. Dow Chemical saw packaging, construction materials and coatings, industrial and electronics markets surge in the second quarter amid strong demand and higher chemical and resin pricing, CFO Howard Ungerleider said July 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets end Week on High Note

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday, in what would have been a very quiet session. At this point, we have recovered the $70 level, which of course is a good sign, but what is even more impressive is the fact that we ended up forming a hammer on the weekly timeframe also suggests that we are going to see upward pressure, so I think that short-term pullbacks will be buying opportunities. In fact, it is not until we wipe out the Wednesday candlestick at the $65 level that I would be concerned.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Little Changed After Strong Overnight Gains

Oil prices dipped slightly on Friday but were on track to end the week little changed amid expectations that the OPEC+ decision to increase crude oil production might not be enough to keep the oil market in balance. Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $73.77 a barrel, after...

Comments / 1

Community Policy