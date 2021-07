KEWANEE — When it came to selecting a new head coach, the Annawan-Wethersfield football program did not stray from its roots. Tony Gripp, a 2013 graduate of Annawan High School who was the starting quarterback for the Titans in 2011 and ’12, was recently tapped to succeed Logan Willits and become the fourth coach in the history of the A-W gridiron co-op, which debuted in the fall of 2008.