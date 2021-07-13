LA County tops 1,000 COVID infections for fourth straight day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County is reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases, the first time since mid-February the daily number has topped 3,000. Another seven deaths are also being reported.
With COVID-19 cases up 80% in LA County in the past week, health officials are urging continued vigilance.
Inside Santa Monica restaurants Friday night, there was a look into how LA County’s reinstated indoor mask mandate is going: some people were wearing face coverings but many others were maskless.
“Personally I feel like it’s putting toothpaste back in the tube, like, it’s not happening,” said Anika Carlson, who lives in Santa Monica.
With...
Comments / 0