LA County tops 1,000 COVID infections for fourth straight day

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 15 days ago

For the fourth day in a row, the number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County topped 1,000 today, as health officials also noted an uptick in outbreaks and urged adherence to infection-control measures at workplaces.

