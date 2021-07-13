LA County tops 1,000 COVID infections for fourth straight day

2020 was quite the scare for most, as our lives were completely turned upside down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As bad as 2020 was, 2021 has managed to improve upon last year. This Is partly due to the return of outdoor dining, live events, and the abolishment of questionable mask mandates, amongst other things. Cities around the world have implemented such changes due to the decrease in the number of new Covid cases over the course of the last few months. With that being said, it now looks like the city of Los Angeles is reverting back to an indoor mask mandate, against the CDC guidelines and California state measures. This is in part due to a recent spike in new cases.