Buffalo police investigate shooting in the area of Niagara and Hudson Streets

Buffalo police are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Niagara and Hudson Streets Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Sunday a 26-year-old man was walking in the area of Niagara and Hudson Streets when he was shot. Officials say he was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.