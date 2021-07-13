Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Marine gets six months confinement in 2017 hazing death of Green Beret

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIjXJ_0aux43gD00
© iStock

A military court has sentenced Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez to six months in confinement, hard labor and a reduction in rank for his connection to the 2017 death of an Army Green Beret.

An all-male, eight-person jury handed down the sentence to Madera-Rodriguez for his role in the hazing death of Green Beret Logan Melgar, who was killed the African country of Mali in 2017, CBS News reports.

According to another service member who was involved in Melgar's death, a group of service members, which included two Navy SEAL's, broke down Melgar's bedroom door and bound his wrists and ankles with duct tape.

Melgar was strangled to death when one of the service members placed him in a choke hold. The members said they intended to embarrass Melgar for what they deemed to be personal slights.

Madera-Rodriguez was spared from a maximum sentence which would have included 27.5 years years in confinement and a dishonorable discharge. The "hard labor" that the marine was sentenced to will be determined by his command and could consist of picking up trash, mowing grass or digging ditches.

Earlier this month, a military court found Madera-Rodriguez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, hazing, false statements, conspiracy to commit assault and battery and conspiracy to obstruct justice, CBS notes.

CBS reports the three other service members who were involved in Melgar's death have all pleaded guilty. Madera-Rodriguez was the only one to take his case to trial.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

282K+
Followers
29K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Confinement#Mali#Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt#Army Green Beret#African#Cbs News#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
CBS News

Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

A military court sentenced Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez to 6 months of confinement, a reduction in rank, and an additional 90 days of hard labor for his involvement in an array of crimes connected to the 2017 death of Army Green Beret Logan Melgar. A jury made...
Las Vegas, NVfox10phoenix.com

Former Nellis Air Force sergeant sentenced for dealing meth, weapons

LAS VEGAS - A former master sergeant assigned to the Nellis Air Force base in Las Vegas was sentenced to 32 months in prison for selling large quantities of methamphetamine and illegally trafficking firearms, including an AK-47 rifle. The U.S. Department of Justice said 41-year-old Michael Reimers pleaded guilty in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Analyst who leaked drone secrets sentenced to 45 months

A former Air Force intelligence officer was sentenced to 45 months in prison Tuesday for sharing top-secret information about the U.S.’s drone program to the press. Daniel Hale was sentenced by Judge Liam O’Grady in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va., for violating the Espionage Act. Prosecutors had called for...
MilitaryVoice of America

Pentagon Identifies 7 Suspects in Moise Killing Who Received US Military Training

WASHINGTON - At least seven Colombian nationals who were arrested by Haitian authorities in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise received U.S. military or police training. A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation, told VOA Friday that all seven...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Intercept

Facing Years in Prison for Drone Leak, Daniel Hale Makes His Case Against U.S. Assassination Program

The missiles that killed Salim bin Ahmed Ali Jaber and Walid bin Ali Jaber came in the night. Salim was a respected imam in the village of Khashamir, in southeastern Yemen, who had made a name for himself denouncing the rising power of Al Qaeda’s franchise in the Arabian Peninsula. His cousin Walid was a local police officer. It was August 21, 2012, and the pair were standing in a palm grove, confronting a trio of suspected militants, when the Hellfires made impact.
MilitaryUSNI News

Navy Releases Latest Round of USS Thresher Inquiry Documents

The Navy released the ninth and tenth set of documents from a previously classified investigation into the April 10, 1963 loss of USS Thresher and its crew of 129 sailors off the coast of New England. A freedom of information lawsuit from retired Navy Capt. James Bryant, a former Thresher-class...
Fort Bragg, NCFayetteville Observer

Death, deserters and cases of lost and found Fort Bragg soldiers

On July 9, 1990, six soldiers with the 701st Military Intelligence Brigade in Augsburg, Germany, left their post to go to a Florida beach town to find UFOS, according to reports by the Associated Press at the time. A friend told investigators the men believed they were “chosen by” divine...
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

'Boogaloo' ex-convict gets home confinement for illegal gun

— A Maryland man who belonged to an anti-government extremist movement was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement for illegally possessing a firearm. Frank William Perry, 39, acknowledged following the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The term was derived from an ’80s movie sequel called “Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo,” and is slang for a second civil war or collapse of the U.S. government.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida babysitter charged with murder 37 years later

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Babysitter Terry McKirchy got a light sentence 36 years ago after pleading no contest to attempted murder for shaking 5-month-old Benjamin Dowling so severely that he suffered permanent brain damage — weekends in jail for three months and three years probation. But now McKirchy is facing...
Fort Campbell, KYclarksvillenow.com

Green Beret awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman on Red River at Port Royal

FORT CAMPBELL, KY – On Aug. 10, 2019, Staff Sgt. Ian Tyrrel arrived at his first duty station, Fort Campbell, after graduating from the Special Forces Selection and Assessment Course. During one of his free weekends, he decided to take a relaxing kayaking trip at Port Royal State Park with a friend. Little did he know that his kayak trip would end with him saving a person’s life.
Sheridan, ORrealclearhistory.com

Did Green Beret Really Murder His Family?

Jeffrey MacDonald isn't trying to charm today. Usually, he's unhurried with the visitors who come to see him at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon, letting them know by his attention how important they are to him. How was the flight? he'll ask, blue eyes riveted, perfect teeth set...

Comments / 2

Community Policy