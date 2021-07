You can include Amanda Serrano among the growing list of legitimate boxing people who have warmed up to social media influencer Jake Paul and what he has to offer the sport. The record-setting seven-division and reigning WBC/WBO/IBO featherweight titlist has been tabbed to appear in the co-feature slot on the August 29 Showtime Pay-Per-View event featuring Paul (3-0, 3KOs) in the main event. Serrano (40-1-1, 30KOs) will face Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado (18-2, 5KOs), marking her first fight on a Showtime platform since outpointing Yamila Reynoso to win the WBO junior welterweight title in September 2018.