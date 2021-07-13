Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 defensive gambles that must pay off in 2021

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of question marks on defense heading into the summer, and here are three gambles that must pay off. We are officially a little over two weeks away from the start of training camp, as the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off their summer on July 27. For the Raiders, the goal is pretty simple this season, and that is to take the next step forward, and finally make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
306K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Silver And Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSFGate

Oh sweet dear god, what if the Las Vegas Raiders are cool?

It’s perfectly natural if you haven’t thought about the Las Vegas Raiders lately. They fled Oakland over a year ago in a flurry of boos and pretzel wrappers. They played their inaugural Las Vegas season inside an empty, novelty-sized hockey puck of a stadium. They started 6-3 (including a thrilling win over the Chiefs), held a maskless charity event that would have made Tennessee Department of Health officials proud, and then promptly dropped five of their last seven games. They’re an average team playing average football on the surface of f—king Mars, and there’s nothing to indicate that the Raiders will be relevant going into the 2021 season.
NFLjustblogbaby.com

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Training Camp preview: Tight End

The Las Vegas Raiders could have the most dynamic tight end duo in football this season, and here, we take a look at the position group as a whole heading into camp. Going into the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders do have question marks on both sides of the ball. They are revamping their offensive line, brought in new players on all three levels of the defense, and still have to figure out who is going to step up and assume the WR1 role now that Nelson Agholor has moved on to New England.
NFLjustblogbaby.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 early 2022 NFL Draft first round targets

The Las Vegas Raiders are still figuring out the roster for the 2021 NFL season, but we decided to take a look at some 2022 draft targets for the first round. The 2021 season has not even started, and we are fully aware of this here at JustBlogBaby, but this does not mean that we should not overlook the talent on the horizon for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Looking at what a potential first round could look like, the Las Vegas Raiders would be in a great position to upgrade at one of their potential weak spots next April in a big way.
NFLPawhuska Journal

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller

After coming off his best professional season, 28-year-old Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller will look to continue his dominant run. He should again be the No. 1 target for the Raiders QB Derek Carr. Below, we look at Darren Waller's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 new Denver Broncos to worry about in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders swept the Denver Broncos this past season, but with a revamped roster, the Broncos are going to be a much tougher draw in 2021. Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to come away with the season-sweep of the Denver Broncos, beating them early on inside Allegiant Stadium, and then capping off their season with a one-point win in Mile High. However, this year, the Broncos could be a much tougher draw for the Raiders, as the roster is much better than it was a year ago.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: RB Kenyan Drake ready to take offense to space

The addition of Kenyan Drake to the Las Vegas Raiders offense could pay big dividends, and he is ready to take the group to the next level. With training camp less than ten days away, a certain Las Vegas Raiders running back is already thrilled about the offense. Former Arizona Cardinal running back Kenyan Drake signed with the Silver and Black this offseason, despite knowing that former Alabama teammate Josh Jacobs was at the top of the depth chart.
NFLFox5 KVVU

Former NFL, Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch opens Beastmode store in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Seattle Seahawks and then Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch opened a Beastmode store on the Las Vegas Strip. The Beastmode store is located at the Mandalay Bay Shoppes and showcases exclusives Las Vegas inspired apparel and accessories. Shoppers can also experience Lynch-signed memorabilia. Lynch...
NFLUSA Today

Who are the building blocks for the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders might not quite be a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, but they are set up well to have success for the next several seasons. On top of a bunch of cap space in the 2022 and 2023 offseasons, they have several good to great players at some of the most important positions that will allow them to stay competitive for the next several years.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 potential replacements for Marcus Mariota in 2022

With the likelihood of Marcus Mariota returning to the Raiders after this season, who are some potential replacements to back up Derek Carr in 2022?. Heading into the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the more solid one-two punches at the quarterback position. While Derek Carr will return as the starter in 2021, and likely beyond, backup Marcus Mariota is likely looking at his final season in the Silver and Black, which means the team will be looking for a replacement in 2022.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons Derek Carr will outplay Justin Herbert in 2021

Many feel Derek Carr is behind Justin Herbert in terms of the quarterback ranking in the AFC West. Here is why the Raiders QB will outplay him in 2021. The hype surrounding Justin Herbert is real. The second-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers had a rookie year for the history books, as he threw for over 4,000 yards while setting the rookie record for most passing touchdowns (31) and most completions (396). However, is he already better than Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr?
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, Nev.--People are hungry for information on their beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and I am here with a smorgasbord of food. Let's dig right into the latest on your beloved Silver and Black. I get a lot of nuggets and information that alone are not big enough for a story....
NFLfantasyteamadvisors.com

2021 Fantasy Football Breakdown: Las Vegas Raiders

2021 Fantasy Football Breakdown: Las Vegas Raiders will be the second team of our season breakdowns. We mainly focus on Daily Fantasy Sports but our video breakdowns are focused on both DFS and Season-Long fantasy leagues. What these breakdowns will consist of is looking at the draft, the rosters, the video breakdowns, their schedules, and finally their projected finishes for the upcoming season. Hopefully, these will help you during your research phase for the upcoming 2021 Fantasy Football season.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders poll: Will Las Vegas make the playoffs?

The Las Vegas Raiders are a week away from reporting to training camp, which kicks off the push to start the 2021 season. It’s been a busy offseason for the team as they desperately tried to make the right moves to get on the right track and breakthrough as a playoff team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 2021 makeover enough for weak secondary?

The Las Vegas Raiders recognized their secondary was an area of weakness in 2020. Was their makeover in 2021 enough to turn that unit around?. The Las Vegas Raiders have found out the (unfortunately) hard way that throwing primary offseason assets (draft capital and cash) at a problem area is not always the solution. What’s also unfortunate is that the Raiders haven’t really been able to strike gold on late-round guys, either, at least when it comes to the defensive backfield.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Could Derek Carr play out Jon Gruden’s entire contract?

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be sticking with quarterback Derek Carr for the long haul, but could that mean Jon Gruden’s entire contract?. Before the 2018 NFL season, the then-Oakland Raiders were able to pull off something that the fan base had been clamoring for. Jon Gruden, the last head coach to make the franchise an NFL power, was brought out of retirement by team owner Mark Davis, as the Silver and Black signed him to a 10-year/$100 million contract to get the team pointed in the right direction.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Derek Carr in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders need the very best of Derek Carr in 2021, and here are three bold predictions for his 2021 NFL season. Heading into his eighth season as the starting quarterback for the Raiders franchise, Derek Carr still has a lot he would like to prove. First, he has yet to play in a playoff game, and with half of the fan base still split on whether or not he should be the long-term solution, the 2021 season is a big one for him.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Derek Carr addresses new additions to Raiders roster

Derek Carr had plenty to talk about in a phone interview with Vic Tafur of The Athletic as the Raiders quarterback prepares for his eighth season with a Silver and Black. Among other things, Carr discussed his excitement regarding the Raiders' offseason roster additions, especially defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. "I...
NFL247Sports

Divine Deablo inks Rookie Deal with Las Vegas Raiders

Divine Deablo has officially signed his first NFL contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced on Friday. The 6-foot-3 inch 226-pound defensive back was selected with the No. 80 overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Raiders in the third round. Deablo is officially a member of the team and is listed as a linebacker on the roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy