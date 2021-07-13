Cancel
Shamokin, PA

Shamokin Police seize 1,725 packets of fentanyl and $6,300 in cash from apartment

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 15 days ago
Shamokin, Pa. — Police in Shamokin discovered more than 1,700 packets of fentanyl after stopping a man in the street and later searching his apartment. Officers said Brian Michael Villari, 32, of Shamokin was stopped at Market and Independence Street in the city after police received reports of him selling heroin/fentanyl in the area. A search of Villari after police stopped him yielded 150 packets of heroin/fentanyl and $1,300 in cash.

