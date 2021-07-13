UCF lands another transfer in Missouri cornerback Jarvis Ware

UCF added another SEC defender to its roster with the addition of Missouri cornerback Jarvis Ware, who committed to the Knights as a transfer.

The Apopka native becomes the 13th player to join the program after spending time in the transfer portal since May. He signed with the Tigers out of Wekiva High as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

Ware spent three seasons at Missouri, stepping into the starting role midway through the 2019 season. He finished with 50 career tackles and five passes defended, but his biggest highlight came against Florida last season when he returned his first career interception 59 yards for a touchdown.

But Ware saw his 2020 campaign cut short after suffering a torn ACL injury in the second-to-last game of the season.

New UCF co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach David Gibbs previously worked with Ware during his time as Missouri’s secondary coach.

UCF already landed several former SEC standouts through the transfer market, including running back Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn), defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant (Auburn) and Marco Domio (Auburn). The team also benefits from the addition of defenders like defensive tackle Ricky Barber Jr. (Western Kentucky), linebacker Hirkley Latu (BYU) and linebacker Bryson Armstrong (Kennesaw State).

The Knights finished last in the American Athletic Conference in passing defense, allowing 299 yards per game while giving up 26 touchdown passes in 10 games. The secondary featured a pair of true freshman starters in Corey Thornton and Davonte Brown along with veterans Divaad Wilson and Derek Gainous but must deal with the loss of safety Richie Grant, an all-conference selection the past three seasons.

“The portal has changed everything. I think you’re already seeing that,” coach Gus Malzahn said in May. “It depends on the head coach and whatever his philosophy. I know we’re going to use it to our advantage. This is a super place and a place that has had great success with transfers already.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .