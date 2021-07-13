Bond $25K for Dayton man after 17-month-old boy went missing for hours
Bond was set at $25,000 on Monday for a Dayton man facing child endangering charges after a 17-month-old boy last week went missing for hours. Robert La Von Streety, 51, is accused of leaving a home Thursday in the 400 block of South Broadway Street with the child in a vehicle. Dayton police were called around 9:15 a.m. when family members discovered the boy missing and that Streety had taken him.www.daytondailynews.com
Comments / 2