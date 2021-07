Citrix Systems, announced that it has again been named to the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. A joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the DEI is the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment and benchmarking tool in business and exists to help companies make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. Citrix was first named to the DEI in 2019.