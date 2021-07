Ten people were killed and at least 45 were injured when a bus swerved off a major road and crashed in Croatia.The cause of the incident, near the town of Slavonski Brod, was not immediately clear.The crash happened around 6am on Sunday on the A3 motorway that runs between Zagreb, the Croatian capital, and the Serbian border.Photos from the scene show the bus on its side near the edge of the road, with emergency workers around the vehicle, as traffic on the highway was stopped.Local police said that the bus, which had Kosovo licence plates, was on a regular route...