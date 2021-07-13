Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pop Life: Josh Johnson Brings the Funny and the Music

waer.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Johnson is a hilarious comedian who writes for the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and has a skyrocketing stand up comedy career. With his comedy career established, Johnson spent much of his quarantine lockdown time working on his other passion, music. On a newly released mixtape project called Elusive, Johnson flexes both music and comedy muscle by combining funky R&B tracks and live standup comedy to touch on moods, vibes, and emotions that you can’t get with music or comedy alone. And if he wasn’t busy enough with that project, he also dropped a new 1-hour comedy special produced by Trevor Noah called # (Hashtag). Josh Johnson joins Joe Lee on the latest episode of Pop Life to talk about both projects and what he did to keep busy during the pandemic.

www.waer.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Comedy Show#The Daily Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicvanyaland.com

Josh Johnson meshes fear and passion for comedy-music hybrid ‘Elusive’

Throughout the pandemic last year, Josh Johnson never stopped writing jokes. In a way, those jokes have become timestamps presented in his latest project, but above all else, what never eluded him during the process was the importance of collaboration. With his latest album Elusive, which dropped back in June,...
Musicstar967.net

The Life and Music of George Michael!

Listen to Kevin & Brooke in the mornings all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Life and Music of George Michael!. They will be giving them away at 8:20am with a sixty second George Michael song. SHOW DETAILS: Sunday, March, 6th 2022 at...
Musicwgnradio.com

Great Moments in Vinyl brings the greatest music ever written to life onstage

Combining music and storytelling, Great Moments in Vinyl is a music project unlike any other. Leader Lindsey Cochran joins John Landecker to talk about this unique group of musicians and share a few stories from music mythology. Great Moments in Vinyl plays Elvis Costello: ‘My Aim Is True’, ‘This Year’s...
Cookeville, TNOverton County News

Music For Life! Featuring Kat Starr

Come join us for a relaxed, casual evening of hope-filled, uplifting music in a “coffee house atmosphere”!. It’s a chance to connect with friends and make new ones, to laugh and embrace life! Let the music soothe your soul, refresh your spirit, and strengthen your heart! It’s going to be a fun, joy-filled night.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Pays Tribute to ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Earl Hindman, Who Played Wilson: ‘God Rest You’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”
NFLPage Six

Alex Rodriguez showed Jennifer Lopez some sneaky birthday love on IG

Alex Rodriguez still has ex-fianceé Jennifer Lopez on the brain — even while surrounded by bikini-clad women. The 45-year-old former Yankee sneakily celebrated Lopez’s birthday — by liking her sister Lynda’s Instagram post. In honor of Jen’s 52nd birthday, Lynda shared a sweet selfie with her older sister and wrote a lengthy caption about her “ride or die.”
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
CelebritiesCBS News

Why Prince's bodyguard dragged him off David Letterman's set in 1994

In December 1994, Prince went on "The Late Show with David Letterman to promote the release of his album, "The Gold Experience." Then performing as an unpronounceable symbol with the word "slave" inked across his cheek, the artist grew angry as the comedian made fun of his altered name. Prince had changed his name to the symbol in protest of his record label, Warner Bros.

Comments / 0

Community Policy