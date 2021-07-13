Pop Life: Josh Johnson Brings the Funny and the Music

Josh Johnson is a hilarious comedian who writes for the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and has a skyrocketing stand up comedy career. With his comedy career established, Johnson spent much of his quarantine lockdown time working on his other passion, music. On a newly released mixtape project called Elusive, Johnson flexes both music and comedy muscle by combining funky R&B tracks and live standup comedy to touch on moods, vibes, and emotions that you can’t get with music or comedy alone. And if he wasn’t busy enough with that project, he also dropped a new 1-hour comedy special produced by Trevor Noah called # (Hashtag). Josh Johnson joins Joe Lee on the latest episode of Pop Life to talk about both projects and what he did to keep busy during the pandemic.