Form 4 PureCycle Technologies, For: Jul 08 Filed by: Otworth Michael

StreetInsider.com
 15 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The restricted stock units were granted as part of the Company's 2021 long-term incentive plan grant cycle...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL For: Jul 23 Filed by: Anthony Gregory C.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) ChereÂ LucasÂ Anthony,Â...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Match Group, Inc. For: Jul 23 Filed by: LEVIN JOSEPH

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Includes (i) 60,444...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4/A PAYCHEX INC For: Jul 15 Filed by: RIVERA EFRAIN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The July...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Frontdoor, Inc. For: Jul 23 Filed by: Turcotte Brian K

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Reflects restricted stock units that upon vesting converted into shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. 2. Includes 113 shares of the Company's common stock acquired...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Jupiter Wellness, Inc. For: Jul 26 Filed by: John Brian

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The shares of common stock were sold pursuant to the Company's underwritten public offering under a registration statement (File Number:...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Jul 23 Filed by: BOTHA ROELOF

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Iterum Therapeutics plc For: Jul 25 Filed by: Dunne Michael W.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Lakeshore Acquisition I For: Jul 23 Filed by: Chen Deyin

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Includes founder shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 OLD NATIONAL BANCORP For: Jul 23 Filed by: Sandgren James A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. KSOP balance updated based upon current data. 2. Old National Bancorp Employee Stock Purchase Plan. 3. Includes...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP For: Jul 22 Filed by: McIntyre Scott

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Gores Holdings VI, Inc. For: Jul 22 Filed by: GUSTAFSON MICHAEL B

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Pursuant to the...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Alpha Partners Technolog For: Jul 27 Filed by: Alpha Partners Technology Merger Sponsor LLC

1. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares on the first business day following the consummation of the Issuer's initial business combination at a ratio such that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon the consummation of the Issuer's initial public offering, subject to certain adjustments described in the Issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-253221) (the "Registration Statement") adjacent from the heading "Founder shares conversion and anti-dilution rights".
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Talkspace, Inc. For: Jul 26 Filed by: Fulk Jennifer

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The stock option vests (i) as to 25% of...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 6,434,139 shares (the "Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), to be issued by the Company, at a price to the public of $2.12 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,660,200 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $2.11 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $32 million.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS For: Jul 23 Filed by: Cunningham Paul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The transaction...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Microvast Holdings, Inc. For: Jul 23 Filed by: Zheng Yanzhuan

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549. INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ethos Announces $2.0 Million Strategic Investment by Mr. Eric Sprott

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entirety of the Private Placement.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Jul 22 Filed by: Allanson Joe

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cohen & Steers MLP Incom For: Jul 21 Filed by: CSS LLC/IL

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 OppFi Inc. For: Jul 21 Filed by: Hazday Salvador

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Non-qualified stock options (the "Options") granted pursuant to the...

