This current version of the Tampa Bay Lightning squad will go down as one of the best teams in NHL history. On top of their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021, they also recorded the most regular season points in League history in the 2018-19 season. They boast several future Hall-of-Famers, as well as countless depth players who make them the dominant team they are. But with contract extensions to sign and raises to be given this summer, can the Lightning continue their success?