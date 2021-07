When you think of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Cam Atkinson is one of the first names that comes to mind. Drafted 157th overall in the 2008 draft, the 5’8 forward worked his tail off to crack the roster and gradually became one of the greatest scorers in the franchise’s history. But since becoming a regular in the 2011-12 season, Atkinson has played beyond the first round just once and the losing finally got to him.