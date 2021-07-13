Exo, Seventeen, NCT Dream And Baekhyun Are The Only Artists To Score Million-Selling Albums In Korea In 2021

Earlier this month, Tomorrow X Together debuted their new single “Magic” on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, a weekly ranking of the singles that reach the largest audience on tracked pop and top 40 stations across the U.S. (which are usually among the biggest and most popular). The tune only appeared at No. 40, in last place on the list to start with, but simply by appearing on the tally at all, the band made history, becoming just the fifth group from South Korea to find themselves on the tally.