Exo, Seventeen, NCT Dream And Baekhyun Are The Only Artists To Score Million-Selling Albums In Korea In 2021
Now that July has arrived, charts all around the world have started revealing what songs and albums have performed best in the first half of 2021. In South Korea, the Gaon organization, which puts together weekly, monthly and annual lists of the bestselling and most popular releases, has detailed and ranked those full-lengths and EPs that fans purchased in the largest numbers.www.forbes.com
