St. Vincent Is the Schmaltzy Radio DJ We Didn’t Know We Needed

Jack Antonoff has achieved a rarified ubiquity for a songwriter-producer. You can measure his prominence in Grammy Awards (five) and, to a certain extent, critics lists and charts, though for someone technically working behind the scenes, the best proof might just be the memes. Like this scrappy photoshop job of Lorde telling the Taylor Swift Evermore cover, “Mom said it’s my turn with the Jack Antonoff.” Or, the TikTok of three men tossing a child back-and-forth, which one Twitter user captioned, “Lorde, Clairo & Phoebe Bridgers passing around the Jack Antonoff.” Or, just a quick Twitter search will reveal multiple people reaching the same conclusions — all the pop girlies really are passing Antonoff around like a blunt.