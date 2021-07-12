St. Vincent Is the Schmaltzy Radio DJ We Didn’t Know We Needed
St. Vincent’s greatest gift may be her consistent ability to reimagine St. Vincent. Time and again, the Dallas native (real name Annie Clark)—whose complex instrumental work reflects influences as wide-ranging as electropop and cabaret jazz— has distinguished herself with oeuvre-defining albums that depart thematically and sonically from their predecessors. While critically-acclaimed albums like 2014’s eponymous St. Vincent and 2017’s Masseducation positioned her in the crosshairs of every blue chip act from Nirvana to Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa, the enigmatic 38-year old artist has managed to resist the mainstream trajectory that would be hers for the taking.www.interviewmagazine.com
