Oil Holds Drop With Covid-19 Resurgence Clouding Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in early Asian trading as investors assessed the impact on fuel demand of the latest resurgence in Covid-19 across the world. Futures in New York traded near $74 a barrel after falling 0.6% on Monday, the first drop in three sessions. The delta variant of the virus is spreading rapidly from Asia to the U.S., leading to a spike in infections and renewed lockdowns in some regions. The flare-up adds to market uncertainty after OPEC+ ended supply talks last week without an agreement for August.