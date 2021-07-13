Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pick up proper chocolate éclairs from this Redfern bakery, this week only

By Alannah Maher
Time Out Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Bastille Day falling this week (Wednesday, July 14), the French holiday is often an excuse to dine out at Sydney’s best French restaurants and layer up just about anything with a steamy layer of raclette cheese. But while all of our wining and dining (and all other activities) are now (again) relegated to within the confines of our homes, that is no reason to pack away your beret. There are plenty of takeaway and delivery options that allow you to feast on French culinary delights at home. You can assemble an appropriately stinky platter from Sydney's best cheese shops, or get a Parisian feast delivered by bike from this cute French bistro in Redfern.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Dark Chocolate#Restaurants#Food Drink#French#Parisian#Valrhona#Breadfern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Sydney's bougiest butter, Pepe Saya, has released a bake-at-home cookie dough collab

The grand doyenne of diary, Sydney’s very own butter baron Pepe Saya, is once again teaming up for a baked goods collaboration, and this time, you get to be head chef. We’ve previously seen breakfast crumpet packs through a partnership with Caringbah-based bakery Merna, a ready-to-use puff pastry in partnership with Sonoma, and a wickedly umami-fied butter fusion in concert with the boutique Byron-base yeast spread company Oomite.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

This lido with pizza should be your summer priority

London’s lovely lidos are one of the things that make summer in the city such a massive vibe. From Park Road to Parliament Hill, open-air swimming couldn’t be nicer than when you’re doing it under a blazing sun, either with pals, the fam or just a really good book to go back to after 20 lazy lengths.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Yum Sing House

A two-storey site that previously housed sweat-covered patrons on the dancefloor of Hugs and Kisses Club has since transformed into a karaoke joint that has retained the glow of neon lights. Inspired by Hong Kong and the many karaoke bars that fill it, Yum Sing House is a hybrid of...
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

You can now order DIY ramen kits from Rising Sun Workshop

Newtown’s hugely popular Rising Sun Workshop (a sleek Japanese diner and motorbike workshop rolled into one) have launched their new "Ramen at Home", a two-serve DIY ramen kit for $40 featuring their three signature ramens, the Darkness, the Light and the Monk, and the kits are practically foolproof with vac packed ingredients and essentially ‘just-add-water’ instructions.
DrinksTahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Chart House’s Chocolate and Bourbon

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. You might think that with a name as straightforward as Chocolate and Bourbon, you...
FestivalTime Out Global

A two-day hot sauce festival is coming to Peckham

Featuring more than 40 different makers of the spicy stuff, Hot Sauce Society is a two-day celebration of the king of condiments (we hereby extend our apologies to mayo, but it’s waaay too bland for 2021). Taking over Peckham’s Copeland Park, the August weekender will also welcome a number of...
RecipesTime Out Global

This company will pay you $100,000 to eat tacos

If you've been contemplating a career change and you're obsessed with tacos, we have good news for you: Spice brand McCormick is hiring a Director of Taco Relations for a cool $100,000 paycheck. The six-digit salary comes with some very real (albeit very fun) responsibilities that will last for up to four months. And yes, they'll provide an ample supply of McCormick's taco seasoning along the way. Not too shabby, huh?
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Grab great street food at Black-Owned Hackney market this weekend

Celebrate Black-owned businesses with Black-Owned Hackney, a monthly market in East London. Hosted by Black Eats LDN in association with Bohemia Place Market, this Sat and Sun (July 17-18) will see a range of local businesses coming together for the event, with loads of great street food vendors ready to fill you up with lunch, snacks and cake.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

£25 for a bottomless brunch at Acoustic Brasserie

28% off? That’s got to be music to your ears, right?. You might recognise the name of this place: the original has been a Newington Green favourite for a while now. Their recent foray into Stoke Newington has already gone down well, and one look at the menu might show you why. You can check it out below and then start making your choices for this very fine culinary bargain. Enjoy!
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Have a hot snax summer at this legendary London deli

With heatwaves on the horizon, we’ve got picnics on the mind. And where more delightful to pick up your stash for an afternoon of munching and slurping in the park than Panzer’s Deli in St John’s Wood? A favourite of queen of nibbles Nigella Lawson, Panzer’s has been around for over 75 years, first opening its doors way back in 1944.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Celebrate mango season at Jikoni with a special mango menu

There is nothing nicer than a truly ripe mango. A mango that’s soft, sweet and so sticky that your only option is to eat it while naked in the bath is one of life’s true pleasures, but it’s a rare thing indeed. Jikoni know this only too well and will...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The Water House Project looks like a pretty big deal

From supper club style dinners at Gabriel Waterhouse’s Bethnal Green flat to a residency on Mare Street, the chef is now launching his first permanent restaurant under the roving Water House Project name this September. Situated by Regent’s Canal near Cambridge Heath and Broadway Market, it will offer a monthly...
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Hot stuff: Acme Fire Cult brings plant-based live fire-cooking to Dark Arts

Pyromaniacs and fans of flame-grilled deliciousness alike will be thrilled to hear of this weekend’s one-off Acme Fire Cult event, taking place outside Homerton’s none-more-metal coffee roastery, Dark Arts. From midday this Saturday July 17, chef pals Andrew Clarke and Daniel Watkins will be in charge of the raging flames,...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Favorites from Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery pop up in Omaha again

Memories of Gerda Bailey and her Omaha restaurant are as sweet as her Black Forest cake, as warm as her piping-hot schnitzel and as persistent as her loyal clientele. Daughter Kim Reefe said she’s still hearing stories from fans of Gerda’s Restaurant and Bakery near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets two years after it closed and three years after Gerda died at age 83.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

José Pizarro is opening not one but two new restaurants

Spanish chef José Pizarro is such a force of nature, such a culinary don, such a kitchen king that next month he’s not just opening one new restaurant, but two. Yep, that’s dos restaurante, both of which will be found within the refined grounds of the Royal Academy of Arts aka the RA on Piccadilly.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

49th Parallel is opening a café in Montreal (and there are free donuts on opening day)

Old Montreal's café and WFH culture is about to see yet another huge boost to its scene. Following openings like the grandiose Crew Café and Instagram-friendly hotspots like Tommy Café, the British Columbia-based specialty roaster 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters has announced that they will be launching their first-ever café outside the province, starting with a new location in Old Montreal. It's going to be another massive café for the area as well; at 2,000 square feet café, it should be able to host as many as 80 people (once seating restrictions due to COVID are fully resolved).
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Is Popeyes about to start a chicken nugget war?

We don't want to jinx it, but it feels like the Chicken Sandwich Wars – famously instigated by Popeyes back in 2019 – are finally dying down. (Though we did meet a fascinating new contender just last week.) So, what's the next menu item every chain restaurant under the sun will reinvent in the coming years? We hope you like poultry, because early signs point to the humble chicken nugget.

Comments / 0

Community Policy