Pick up proper chocolate éclairs from this Redfern bakery, this week only

With Bastille Day falling this week (Wednesday, July 14), the French holiday is often an excuse to dine out at Sydney’s best French restaurants and layer up just about anything with a steamy layer of raclette cheese. But while all of our wining and dining (and all other activities) are now (again) relegated to within the confines of our homes, that is no reason to pack away your beret. There are plenty of takeaway and delivery options that allow you to feast on French culinary delights at home. You can assemble an appropriately stinky platter from Sydney's best cheese shops, or get a Parisian feast delivered by bike from this cute French bistro in Redfern.