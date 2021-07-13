building solar panels over canals can save billions of gallons of evaporating water
In a highly efficient effort toward the generation of renewable energy, solar panels are being suspended overhead man-made irrigation canals. first seen in the indian state of gujarat in 2014, this strategy has been found to reduce evaporation by providing shade from the sun’s heat. importantly, these bodies of water are man-made and therefore do not host wildlife. by situating the panels here, engineers are able to keep from harming natural habitats and ecosystems that would otherwise be affected in a natural river. the running water further serves to cool the panels, preventing overheating and lending an average efficiency increase of 2-5%.www.designboom.com
