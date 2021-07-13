Amy Lee Slams Gene Simmons For Calling Female-Fronted Rock A 'Genre'
'Everything else you ever say, I’m done listening to you,' the Evanescence singer proclaimed.www.iheart.com
'Everything else you ever say, I’m done listening to you,' the Evanescence singer proclaimed.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com
Comments / 0