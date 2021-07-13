Amy Lee Slams Gene Simmons For Calling Female-Fronted Rock A 'Genre'

Abby K is back and defining herself to say it is MY time. I am taking control and you will hear me! “Pay Attention” is a rock anthem delivered to the proverbial board of trustees as if to say- “I know what I want, I know what I am doing, NOW listen because I have the rock and I need to roll. Nothing you say or do is taking me off my drive!” Clearly, Abby K is making her statement and it is time for the music insiders to “Pay Attention”!