Malden-based The Immigrant Learning Center expanded its leadership team July 1 when it welcomed Vincent Rivers as its first executive director. The ILC has been led since its inception in 1992 by the Founder and CEO, Diane Portnoy. Portnoy will continue as The ILC’s CEO, concentrating on longer-term strategy for growing and strengthening the organization. Rivers will take on the responsibility of overseeing the day-to-day operations of offering free, year-round English classes to immigrant and refugee adults in Greater Boston; conducting research on the economic contributions of immigrants; and informing Americans about the economic and social contributions of immigrants.