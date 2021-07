Do we have everything we could possibly want from Oskar Blues?” the waitress asks the table. She means it too. These days, things are a little different inside Lyons’ oldest brewery, but the hospitality remains second to none. So does the atmosphere: wood tables and booths neatly cluttered with stickers, tchotchkes and breweriana. It’s as unpretentious as a diner, as welcoming as a church picnic. Hang out here on a Wednesday afternoon, and you’ll hear some great town gossip. Come back on Friday night, and there’s a good chance you’ll find music pouring out from the basement — at least that was the case before a certain virus went around taking names.