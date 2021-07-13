Bands Of Gold, Diamonds And Textural Interest Provide The New Wedding Rings
Popping the question used to happen around Christmas time and weddings were scheduled for spring months, particularly the month of June. But since the world got turned upside down, couples are getting engaged more quickly, less formally and weddings are year round. Those that were put on hold were rescheduled. Additionally there is a whole range of smaller family affairs, elopements, quaint destination weddings and larger outside ceremonies. And all of these celebrations of nuptials call for a wedding band.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0