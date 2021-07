There were about 250 of them, ranging in ages from seven to 13, and they had come to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park last week to learn a little football from the greatest quarterback in Buffalo Bills history. Jim Kelly has been staging this annual summer camp for 33 years — so long that attendees now include not only children of former campers, but even some grandchildren. The current campers know of Kelly mostly through what they’ve been told by relatives who saw him play back in the day.