Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Tar is washing up on Carmel’s beaches. Where to find Mexican snacks in Monterey County.

montereycountyweekly.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Neely here, with a Joni Mitchell song unexpectedly on my mind. A few weeks ago, I noticed a neighbor’s post on Nextdoor drawing a level of engagement surprising even for Nextdoor. The post, titled “Tar on Carmel and Pebble beaches” included photos of small, sticky tar patties the neighbor found along the county’s shore. The comment drew some shock and theories of oil spills, and debate between two schools of longtime locals: those who said it’s natural and something they’ve dealt with since time immemorial, and those who said they’ve never seen anything like it in their decades of living here.

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Government
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Pebble Beach, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Uc Santa Barbara#Mexican#Nextdoor#French#The Monterey Formation#Uc Santa Barbara#Usgs#Carmel City#Friday Newsletter#Monterey High School#Arroyo Seco#Sat Sun Brunch#Beach House#Best Calamari#Pasta#Monterey Bay Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy