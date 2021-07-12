Tar is washing up on Carmel’s beaches. Where to find Mexican snacks in Monterey County.

Christopher Neely here, with a Joni Mitchell song unexpectedly on my mind. A few weeks ago, I noticed a neighbor’s post on Nextdoor drawing a level of engagement surprising even for Nextdoor. The post, titled “Tar on Carmel and Pebble beaches” included photos of small, sticky tar patties the neighbor found along the county’s shore. The comment drew some shock and theories of oil spills, and debate between two schools of longtime locals: those who said it’s natural and something they’ve dealt with since time immemorial, and those who said they’ve never seen anything like it in their decades of living here.