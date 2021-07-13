The Arts Council hosts summer classes for kids and adults

Seekonk, MA – 8/1/2021 – Being creative doesn’t have to involve precious materials and loads of time. Join Seekonk Public Library for the program Adults Creative Workshop: Lunchbag Art on Wednesday, August 18 at 6:00 PM in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Local resident Joe Raez will return to lead you in this follow-along instructional class on drawing characters on paper lunch bags! General shortcuts, tips, and techniques for drawing, a question and answer session, and discussion will also be included. You will be provided a project kit which includes two paper lunch bags, one for follow-along drawing project and one with a hand-drawn character outline to color. Some drawing materials will be available but you should bring your tools of choice: crayons, markers, paint and brushes, etc. Due to materials, instruction and pacing, this program is for adults ONLY. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org.