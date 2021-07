ESPN has told the Big-12 they will not enter into a new contract when the current one expires in 2024/25. Fox has had their heart cut out of them when Disney (owners of ESPN) bought their attachments and sold them off. Fox is not doing all that great but they are all that is left. How much disposable cash would they have on hand to do much, I doubt it is anything remotely necessary to keep the Big-12 living as they have been but it may be enough to keep them afloat if they watch their pennies.