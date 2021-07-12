Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Those complaining will regret their outcries

By Editor
Martinsville Bulletin
 18 days ago

The Democrats and gays and transgenders have got it going on, haven’t they? Disrupt, obstruct and destruct is what they are famous for. Just wait about six or more months and see what happens. It ain’t gonna be good. Just wait until China wants all the money back that the...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Letters to the editor for July 29

I would truly like to understand who would think open borders, higher goods and services are good for America? I would like to know why it is good for America to continuously here ‘race, race and race’?. The people who were born in America need to pay close attention to...
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Something to Muench on: A life of no regrets!

Last October I wrote about a book I’d recently read called “The Top Five Regrets of the Dying” by Bronnie Ware. I found it fascinating! The author worked in hospice care for eight years before writing a blog post on the topic that ended up morphing into a book. She had some very interesting personal epiphanies while in the role of carer. The most common themes Ware identified as the source of greatest remorse by those she cared for during their final days include:
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cheney asks police about Trump's 'loving crowd' comment

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) took a shot at former President Trump ’s role in stoking violence on Jan. 6 during a select panel's first hearing, asking officers giving testimony to weigh in on his comments calling the rioters part of a “loving” crowd. “When you think about that and share...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lawmakers consider withholding housing funds from tribes that discriminate against descendants of enslaved people

(CNN) — House lawmakers are considering legislation that would withhold federal funds from tribal nations who discriminate against Freedmen, the descendants of people they once enslaved. The House Committee on Financial Services held a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to discuss reauthorizing the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act...

Comments / 0

Community Policy