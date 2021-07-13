Cancel
Gulls explain move to let go of Dineen, introduce Bouchard

By Kevin Reynolds
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he introduced Joel Bouchard as the next coach of the San Diego Gulls, Bob Murray said he had been planning this move for over a year. The Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager began scouring contracts of coaches around the AHL, the developmental league to the NHL, upwards of a year and half ago. The Ducks, he said, were looking to find a head coach for their top developmental affiliate with a track record of putting players in the NHL and who had the right contractual situation.

