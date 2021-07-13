Gulls explain move to let go of Dineen, introduce Bouchard

Since the Vancouver Canucks drafted Vasily Podkolzin in 2019, they have not had a new blue-chip prospect join their organization in two years. After trading their first-round pick in 2020 to the Tampa Bay Lightning for J.T. Miller and their ninth-overall pick in 2021 to the Arizona Coyotes for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland, their scouts have been forced to look for gems in the later rounds. While they have gotten lucky there with Aidan McDonough, Jack Rathbone, Mikey DiPietro, and William Lockwood, they will need to fill the cupboard with some elite first-round talent very soon.