Sylvester Stallone Gets A King Shark Trailer For Shark Week

By Doug Norrie
 15 days ago
Sylvester Stallone has played all kinds of action heroes over the years, though they typically have some heavy weaponry and a penchant for using a ton of bullets. For his next role though he’s going to get a very different look, voicing an unlikely hero on the big screen. That’s when he takes on the role of King Shark in The Suicide Squad. While the movie is still a few weeks off, Stallone’s King Shark for a special trailer for Shark Week.

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
