Sylvester Stallone Gets A King Shark Trailer For Shark Week
Sylvester Stallone has played all kinds of action heroes over the years, though they typically have some heavy weaponry and a penchant for using a ton of bullets. For his next role though he’s going to get a very different look, voicing an unlikely hero on the big screen. That’s when he takes on the role of King Shark in The Suicide Squad. While the movie is still a few weeks off, Stallone’s King Shark for a special trailer for Shark Week.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0