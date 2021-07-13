My Parents Are Getting Older And I’m Not Ready

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My wife and I both work in well-paying, corporate jobs. My wife’s job is more stressful and demanding, which generally means that when our 3-year-old is finished with day care, I look after him, cook dinner, etc., while my wife does “a few more” emails. For the last couple of years, we have had it split where I would drop our child off at day care (usually around 8 or 8:30), and she would collect him. Due to pandemic rule changes we had to collect him before 4:30, and my wife would usually go and get him then resume work when she got back. Recently the day care has changed to picking up anytime up to 6. My wife immediately changed the schedule and now picks him up around 5:30. This seems like a very long day for him when I am usually home and able to get him around 4 or 4:30, but when I raise it with my wife she says that she likes collecting him from day care and wants to do it. It doesn’t seem fair to have him spend at least an hour extra at day care so my wife can have the experience of picking him up, when he could be at home. Should I push this point and insist I’ll get him early when I am able?