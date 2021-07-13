Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil rises on expectations of U.S. crude stocks falling

By Yuka Obayashi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s drop, as expectations of further declines in U.S. crude inventories outweighed fears that spreading COVID-19 variants could derail a global economic recovery.

Brent crude for September climbed 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.41 a barrel by 0036 GMT, after losing 0.5% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.33 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.3%, having fallen 0.6% the previous day.

“Optimism about tight supply and declining U.S. crude stockpiles lent support,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co, adding that bullish global equities also helped boost risk appetite among investors.

“Still, growing concerns over a spike in COVID-19 infection cases worldwide and uncertainty over production plans by OPEC+ will likely limit gains,” he added.

U.S. crude inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Crude stockpiles have declined steadily for several weeks, with U.S. inventories falling to the lowest since February 2020 in the week to July 2.

Underpinning market sentiment, a gauge of global stocks closed at a record on Monday as investors looked for signs on whether the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus could hamper economic growth.

Still, reports from around the globe of surging infections kept some investors cautious.

The World Health Organization warned the Delta variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough doses of vaccine to secure their health workers.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ is yet to make progress closing divisions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that last week prevented a deal to raise oil output, making another policy meeting this week less likely, OPEC+ sources said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil#Global Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, with U.S. prices at lowest in nearly a week

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus delta variant raised risks to the demand outlook for energy. "Oil prices appear to be treading water, currently caught between slowing growth concerns and tighter supply," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "The picture isn't being helped by reports the U.S. is tightening restrictions on some countries, while the U.K. is said to be looking at loosening them on the other side of the coin," he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to change its policy later Tuesday on face masks in public settings for some parts of the U.S. as infections with the delta variant of the coronavirus spread, according to media reports. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery declined by 26 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $71.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since July 21, FactSet data show.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, as energy stocks were dragged down by weakness in crude prices, while investors remained on the sideline ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. * At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil trades near flat at $71.88 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in China's stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace of global economic recovery has peaked. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents. Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China jitters drag Asian stocks to 7-month low

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Asia's stocks fell to fresh seven-month troughs on Tuesday, led by a third straight session of heavy selling of Chinese internet giants, while bond and currency markets clung to tight ranges ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices dip ahead of Fed meeting

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday as investors held off on making large bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting expected to give more direction on monetary policy. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8% at $9,735 per...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rising oil prices lift Mexican peso; Latam stocks fall

* Mexican economic growth speeds up in May * Colombia's peso reverses early gains * IMF cuts outlook for developing economies (Adds bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was the only currency among Latin American units to rise on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices and a weakening dollar, while stocks were knocked lower by a continued rout in China shares. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with broader emerging market peers, which fell to 2021 lows as a sell-off in China and Hong Kong shares on regulatory concerns spilled over. Brazil's Bovespa lost 1.3%, with iron ore miner Vale the biggest drag as prices for the steel-making ingredient slumped 2.8%. Chile's IPSA extended losses for a third straight session to hit two-month lows, while Mexican shares looked to end a five-session winning streak, retreating 1% from six-week highs hit on Monday. "A sense of caution is likely to linger across markets as investors adopt a guarded approach due to the Asian volatility and (conclusion of the) Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. But JPMorgan said on Monday it expected emerging market equities to perform better in the second half of the year as risks around lagging vaccination campaigns and concerns over China's economic slowdown, as well as a strong U.S. dollar, would fade. The EM stocks index is down almost 3% so far this year and about 13% away from all-time highs hit in February. Latam currencies edged lower, with currencies of crude exporter Mexico finding support from oil prices buoyed by tight supply. Mexico's peso extended gains to a fifth straight session, up 0.4%. Data showed Mexican economic growth accelerated in May, boosted by primary activities such as farming, fishing and forestry, as well as tertiary activities. Colombia's peso reversed declines from earlier in the day to trade 0.5% lower. Anti-government protests, which started over discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic weakness from the pandemic have cost Colombia two out of three of its investment-grade debt ratings and weighed on the currency. Brazil's real was struggling to find direction, swinging between losses and gains. It last traded up 0.3%. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its outlook for developing economies, citing difficulties in access to COVID-19 vaccines and lesser fiscal support than in advanced economies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1250.87 -2.28 MSCI LatAm 2531.42 -0.91 Brazil Bovespa 124359.10 -1.31 Mexico IPC 50924.23 0.05 Chile IPSA 4128.68 -0.43 Argentina MerVal 65496.72 -0.052 Colombia COLCAP 1252.58 -0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1775 -0.08 Mexico peso 19.9785 0.24 Chile peso 765.8 -0.65 Colombia peso 3928 -0.47 Peru sol 3.925 -0.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 96.5600 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 180 2.22 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as commodity-linked stocks weigh

(Updates prices, sectors) July 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by a 2.4% drop in energy stocks, while investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. * At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds comment from strategist) * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in China's equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2538 to 1.2594. "Today's market price action has been driven by events in China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove profit-taking. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a barrel. The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested by inflation that's already at a decade-high level, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N) on Tuesday reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company's ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Killing Time

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has done almost nothing during the trading session on Tuesday as the market is trying to figure out where it goes next. We are sitting just above the 50 day EMA, then it is likely that we could continue to go higher, perhaps reaching towards the $75 level. If we can break above there, then we can continue the overall uptrend, but at this point in time I think we probably have some work to do. The $70 level should be supportive, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course the 50 day EMA is slicing right through it.
Economymining.com

Copper price down on pressure from rebounding dollar

Copper prices snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday under pressure from a rebounding dollar as investor focus shifted to a US Federal Reserve meeting expected to give more direction on monetary policy. Copper for delivery in September fell 0.3% from Monday’s settlement price, touching $4.572 per pound ($10,058 per...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures trade higher after API reports US inventory draw

Crude oil futures were higher in mid-morning trade in Asia July 28, supported by a weakening dollar and bullish data from the American Petroleum Institute showing a larger-than-expected draw in crude oil inventories. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:40 am Singapore time...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Subdued On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its economic growth forecast for India to 9.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 31, 2022 from 12.5 percent projected in April, saying the onset of a severe second COVID-19 wave cut into recovery.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices steady as virus spread counters tight supplies

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Tuesday ahead of the release of U.S. inventory data as investors worried that global demand could be dented by surging COVID-19 cases, even though supplies are tightening and vaccination rates rising. U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy