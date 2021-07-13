Cancel
Fan takes a tumble when attempting to catch baseball in Home Run Derby (Video)

By Scott Rogust
Cover picture for the articleA fan attending the 2021 Home Run Derby took a huge tumble when attempting to catch a baseball hit by Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game festivities have kicked off, with Monday featuring the much-hyped Home Run Derby. As is the case at any MLB regular-season game, a fan in attendance will go all out to try and catch a home run. That was evident in the Derby.

