As expected, The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday featured wall-to-wall coverage of the news of the week concerning Texas and Oklahoma reportedly moving to the SEC. One sidebar storyline of that major news, which has enveloped the world of college sports, is how it affects Texas A&M, which of course 10 years ago moved to the SEC at least in part to get away from the shadow of Texas, and be the only SEC school in the state. After some references to how the Aggies were informed or not about the realignment talk with the SEC, Finebaum set the record straight with a serious tone after a conversation with Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls.