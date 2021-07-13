Cancel
Park City, UT

Park City prepares to appoint a new city attorney

By Jay Hamburger
Park Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark City leaders on Thursday are expected to appoint City Hall special counsel Margaret Plane the next city attorney. The move was announced in a City Hall release on Monday. Plane was appointed the special counsel in the spring of 2019. She previously served as the city attorney of Salt Lake City, one of the top positions in public-sector law in the state. She will succeed current City Attorney Mark Harrington. He has held the post for longer than 20 years.

