Physicians Group Uncovers Evidence That ‘Forever Chemicals’ Used Extensively in Fracking Unbeknownst to Public

By Physicians for Social Responsibility
YubaNet
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report, released today by Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), presents evidence that oil and gas companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron have used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and/or substances that can degrade into PFAS, in hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) for oil and gas in more than 1,200 wells in six U.S. states between 2012 and 2020.

State
Ohio State
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Wright-Patt tests neighborhood wells for ‘forever chemicals’

PFAS — or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances — has been linked to multiple health issues, including cancer and increased cholesterol levels. Pregnant and nursing women, infants and children, and others who have a compromised immune system might be at a higher risk of health effects from PFAS exposure. Wright-Patt’s well sampling...
Congress & Courtshamlethub.com

Maloney Votes to Protect Hudson Valley from PFAS Chemicals

Maloney’s bill to require PFAS testing passed as part of the package with bipartisan Support, Moves to the Senate. Last Wednesday July 21st, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) voted to pass the PFAS Action Act, a sweeping, bipartisan legislative package that aims to protect Americans from “forever chemicals” — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The package will protect air, land, and water from PFAS contamination by setting drinking water standards, placing limits on waste disposals, and designating the chemicals as hazardous substances. The PFAS Action Act contains Rep. Maloney’s bill, the PFAS Testing Act, which he first introduced in 2019.
The Tribune-Democrat

Guest editorial | Fracking's use of EPA-approved toxic chemicals shows again that regulators prioritize industry over health

The following editorial appeared in the Philadelphia Inquirer. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat. For years, evidence has mounted that fracking is at least associated with adverse health effects, including a rare cancer cluster among children in Western Pennsylvania. Instead of stopping potentially risky activity, states like Pennsylvania that sit on gas-abundant shale formations have been commissioning studies and allowing drilling to continue.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Toxic forever chemicals are in our blood: Senate must vote to regulate them as hazardous substances

For more than 50 years, Americans have been exposed to an unregulated class of cancer-causing chemicals found in items such as pots, pans, clothes and even toys. The federal government has neglected to regulate these toxic “forever chemicals,” but this week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to take significant action to address this public health failure. Senators must do the same.
Energy Industrynrdc.org

A Hot Fracking Mess: How the Lack of Regulation of Oil and Gas Production Leads to Radioactive Waste in Our Water, Air, and Communities

Oil and gas extraction activities, including fracking, drilling, and production, can release radioactive materials that endanger workers, nearby communities, and the environment. The United States has known about these dangers for at least 30 years, ever since an EPA report revealed the health risks of unregulated radioactive oil and gas waste. Since then, additional research has confirmed those findings. Yet, even as oil and gas exploration and production have boomed across the United States, the country continues to lack any specific federal regulations governing the handling and disposal of radioactive waste and materials generated from these activities, leaving Americans reliant on spotty and loophole-ridden state oversight.
EnvironmentHouston Chronicle

Government examining plastic containers' connection to 'forever chemicals'

WASHINGTON - Known as ‘forever chemicals,’ PFAS chemicals used in products such as non-stick pans and stain repellents have long confounded scientists for their ubiquity in the environment - so commonplace that they show up in the blood of humans and animals in the furthest reaches of the earth, including polar bears in Greenland.
AgricultureFreethink

Hemp plants pull toxic “forever chemicals” from soil

Activists, scientists, and members of the Micmac Nation are working together to rid some of the indigenous tribe’s land of toxic “forever chemicals” — by having hemp plants pull them straight from the soil. Forever chemicals: “Forever chemicals” is a term used to describe a class of human-made chemicals called...

