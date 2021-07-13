Physicians Group Uncovers Evidence That ‘Forever Chemicals’ Used Extensively in Fracking Unbeknownst to Public
A new report, released today by Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), presents evidence that oil and gas companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron have used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and/or substances that can degrade into PFAS, in hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) for oil and gas in more than 1,200 wells in six U.S. states between 2012 and 2020.yubanet.com
