Amy Schumer is known for her sharp wit and strong moral and political stance. She shot her shot in the world of stand-up for the first time in 2004 at Gotham Comedy Club and graduated to come fourth in "Last Comic Standing" in its fifth season (via Bustle). She later continued along the path of guest TV and film appearances. The laughs kept coming as she put out a comedy album and scored a Comedy Central special before eventually snagging her own show, "Inside Amy Schumer," which Comedy Central dubs a mix of "sketches, stand-up comedy, and woman-on-the-street interviews."