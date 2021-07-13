Meet The 775 Horsepower 2021 Shelby F-150
Shelby American has been churning out performance versions of Ford's F-150 pickup for decades now. The legendary performance company takes a standard pickup, dresses up the interior and exterior, bolts on a fancy suspension, and turns engine power up to the proverbial "11." For 2021, Shelby has an all-new Ford F-150 to work with, and it has released what the company is calling the "most powerful, most refined, and most competent Shelby F-150 yet."www.motortrend.com
Comments / 3